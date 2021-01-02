Republicans Have Doubled The Number Of Poll Watchers For Georgia Runoffs, Officials Say

Georgia Republicans say they have doubled the number of poll watch volunteers to supervise the contentious Senate runoff elections which will be tallied next week.

A total of 8,000 people volunteered to join a “historic effort” to ensure election integrity ahead of Jan. 5, Fox News reported, citing GOP officials. The number of recruits increased two-fold from the 4,000 volunteers who have been supervising early voting in the state for the past few weeks, according to Fox.

“Georgians deserve total confidence in the fairness and accuracy of our state’s elections, and we’re thankful to the thousands of volunteers who will ensure that these runoffs are safe, secure, and that every legal vote is counted,” Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue said in a joint statement, according to Fox.

“Georgia Republicans have already mobilized the most robust ground game and poll watching operation in the state’s history and are fully prepared to make certain that the integrity of next week’s elections will not be cast under a shadow of doubt.”

President Donald Trump has alleged — without evidence — that widespread voter fraud occurred in Georgia and several other battleground states during the 2020 presidential election. Trump lambasted Georgia leaders including Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger for refusing to “find the crime” and being “stupid” in a Tuesday tweet.

“I love the Great State of Georgia, but the people who run it, from the Governor, @BrianKempGA, to the Secretary of State, are a complete disaster and don’t have a clue, or worse,” Trump wrote. “Nobody can be this stupid. Just allow us to find the crime, and turn the state Republican.”

“The consent decree signed by the “Secretary”, with the consent of Kemp, is perhaps even more poorly negotiated than the deal that John Kerry made with Iran. Now it turns out that Brad R’s brother works for China, and they definitely don’t want ‘Trump’. So disgusting!”

Loeffler faces Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock for one Senate seat, while Perdue battles Democratic candidate Jon Ossoff for the other. The runoff will determine which party controls the Senate ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

