Republicans force their way into secret impeachment proceedings; Adam Schiff reportedly takes witness and leaves

Decrying a lack of transparency in the House Democrats’ impeachment process against President Donald Trump, House Republicans gathered in the basement of the Capitol Wednesday morning to demand entry into proceedings they’ve been barred from thus far. And they reportedly got in.

(…)

“This is a Soviet-style impeachment process,” Biggs added. “I don’t care whether you are the president of the United States or any other citizens of this country: You should be allowed to confront your witnesses.”

According to a senior GOP source who witnessed what happened next, the group went into the anteroom of the SCIF and chanted, “Let us in” outside the door guarded by Capitol Police. After that, the source said, the door opened, someone grabbed it, and a group of Republican members forced their way in.

After members attempted to sit in on the closed-door testimony that was occurring, “Chairman Schiff immediately left with the witness,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Fla.) told reporters while flanked by a handful of other House Republicans. – READ MORE