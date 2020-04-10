Republicans Demand Communications Between China and World Health Organization

Republicans on the House Oversight Committee blasted the World Health Organization for its complicity in China’s propaganda campaign, joining a growing chorus of lawmakers pushing to hold the group accountable, according to a letter obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

In a letter addressed to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, 14 committee members accused the international organization of “taking its cues from China,” and demanded documents and communications between the WHO and the Chinese government. The lawmakers say that WHO repeated “false information from the Chinese government” and delayed the implementation of serious measures such as travel restrictions in response to Chinese pressure.

“Reports suggest that the WHO helped Beijing disseminate propaganda, downplayed the extent of the disease, and possibly delayed ordering a public health emergency,” the letter says. “Given the actions and statements of WHO officials during the past few months, we are concerned that the WHO is no longer serving the needs of the world and is instead taking its cues from China.”

The committee’s action follows weeks of growing criticism for WHO’s handling of the pandemic. Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.) introduced a resolution demanding that WHO disavow its “highly misleading statements of support for the Chinese Government’s response to COVID-19” in March. In recent weeks, several GOP senators have called for Tedros’s resignation. – READ MORE

