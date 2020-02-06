Republicans Call on ‘Sore Loser’ Mitt Romney to Be Expelled from Republican Party

Republican Party leaders, GOP congressmen, and former White House officials called Wednesday for the GOP to expel Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for his decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial.

Romney, the 2012 failed Republican presidential candidate, announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Trump of obstruction of Congress and abusing the office of the presidency.

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney said.

Utah's junior senator previewed his decision to vote to convict the president in an interview with the Atlantic Tuesday. He said that it was the "most difficult decision I have ever had to make in my life." Romney then spoke with Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace, a known critic of President Trump.

