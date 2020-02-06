Republicans Call on ‘Sore Loser’ Mitt Romney to Be Expelled from Republican Party

Republican Party leaders, GOP congressmen, and former White House officials called Wednesday for the GOP to expel Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) for his decision to vote to convict President Donald Trump during the impeachment trial.

Romney, the 2012 failed Republican presidential candidate, announced on the Senate floor Wednesday that he will vote to convict President Trump of obstruction of Congress and abusing the office of the presidency.

This is not the first time I have disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last. The bottom line is President Trump did nothing wrong, and the Republican Party is more united than ever behind him. I, along with the @GOP, stand with President Trump. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS. He was too weak to beat the Democrats then so he’s joining them now. He’s now officially a member of the resistance & should be expelled from the @GOP. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 5, 2020

Mitt Romney absolutely despises that Donald Trump was elected POTUS & he was not. The sore loser mentality launched this sham impeachment & corruptly rigged & jammed it through the House. It looks like Schiff recruited himself a sore loser buddy on the GOP side to play along. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 5, 2020

“The president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust,” Romney said.

Utah’s junior senator previewed his decision to vote to convict the president in an interview with the Atlantic Tuesday. He said that it was the “most difficult decision I have ever had to make in my life.” Romney then spoke with Fox News Channel anchor Chris Wallace, a known critic of President Trump. – READ MORE