Republicans Call on Adam Schiff to Resign as Intelligence Committee Chair

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and fellow Republicans are calling on House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) to resign due to his involvement in the filing of a “whistleblower” complaint against President Trump.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that a CIA official went to one of Schiff’s aides with his concerns and that the aide passed on to Schiff those concerns, then instructed the official to get legal counsel and file a formal “whistleblower” complaint.

Later, Schiff revealed the existence of the complaint in a letter and demand the White House release the complaint to Congress. Schiff also told the Daily Beast’s Sam Stein that the committee never communicated with the “whistleblower” prior to the complaint:

.@GOPLeader says @RepAdamSchiff needs to be removed from the chair of the committee. pic.twitter.com/h5dBNSP4cu — The “Dirty” Truth (@AKA_RealDirty) October 3, 2019

"We should go further than censure. He should be removed from the chairmanship of the intel community, and one person makes that decision — the speaker of the House. I requested that in March," McCarthy told Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham Wednesday.