Republicans call for special counsel to investigate ‘bureaucratic coup’ at Justice Department

Top Republicans on Sunday called for the appointment of a new special counsel to examine the apparent deep-seated, anti-Trump animus inside the Justice Department, citing revelations that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein discussed secretly recording the president.

“Before the election, FBI officials tried to taint the election, tip it to [Hillary] Clinton’s favor. After the election, they’re trying to undermine the president,” Sen. Lindsey Graham told “Fox News Sunday.”

“If Rosenstein is involved, he should be fired. If he is not involved, leave him alone,” the South Carolina Republican said. “There’s a bureaucratic coup going on at the Department of Justice and the FBI, and somebody needs to look at it.”

Mr. Rosenstein in May 2017 reportedly suggested that he wear a wire and secretly record his conversations with the president. The deputy attorney general has strongly denied those reports. He reportedly also whispered to Cabinet officials about invoking the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office.

Amid the latest fears of a high-level "bureaucratic coup," Mr. Trump is vowing to weed out the "lingering stench" of hostility toward him that he says exists inside the Justice Department. Mr. Rosenstein reportedly made the "wire" remark during a meeting with then-acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who took over after Mr. Trump dismissed Director James B. Comey and who thoroughly documented meetings with Mr. Rosenstein and other officials.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees the special counsel investigation into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election, will meet on Thursday to discuss whether Rosenstein will stay in his job.

Rosenstein had spent the weekend contemplating whether he should resign after a New York Times report last week said he had suggested secretly recording Trump in 2017, a source told Reuters.

The White House announced the meeting on Monday after a flurry of conflicting media reports about whether Rosenstein, a frequent target of Trump’s anger, would be leaving the post.

“At the request of Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, he and President Trump had an extended conversation to discuss the recent news stories,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said on Twitter.

The Rosenstein furor, kicked off by unconfirmed reports that he had verbally resigned, underscored the mounting tension in the White House over the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s role in the 2016 presidential election.

There had been widespread speculation that Trump would fire Rosenstein since Friday when a New York Times report said that in 2017 Rosenstein had suggested secretly recording the president and recruiting Cabinet members to invoke a constitutional amendment to remove him from office.

The Times said none of those proposals came to fruition. Rosenstein denied the report as "inaccurate and factually incorrect."