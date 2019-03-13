Republicans ask Cummings to refer Cohen to DOJ for perjury investigation

Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), ranking member on the House Oversight Committee, and Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) plan to send a letter to chairman Elijah Cummings Wednesday afternoon urging him to refer Michael Cohen to the Justice Department for a perjury investigation.

Cohen testified before the committee last month that he had “never asked for, nor would [he] accept, a pardon” from the president. Trump later tweeted that Cohen had “directly asked” him for a pardon.

Late last night, Cohen attorney‘s Michael Monico also sent a letter to Cummings, clarifying that Cohen never asked President Trump to grant him a pardon, despite Trump tweeting that Cohen had “directly asked” for one.

READ MORE