Republican senator: Trump should stick to calling Kim Jong Un ‘Rocket Man’ (VIDEO)

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said on Sunday that he would not refer to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “honorable” as President Trump has, adding that Trump should just call Kim “Rocket Man.”

“I would never use the word honorable to describe Kim Jong Un,” Lankford said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

“I think he’s better to just call him ‘Rocket Man’ and be able to stick with that than call him honorable just because he is a ruthless dictator that does public executions of anyone who disagrees.” – READ MORE

