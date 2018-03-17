Republican Senator Commits The Ultimate Betrayal Against His Own Party

A well-known Republican senator just turned his back on President Donald Trump … and may have given the political middle finger to his entire party at the same time.

On Thursday, Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona delivered a speech at the National Press Club in which he slammed members of his own party for staying loyal to Trump and declared that Republicans “might not deserve to lead.”

Perhaps even more shockingly, Flake also appeared ready to throw his hat into the 2020 race, hinting that he might consider challenging the incumbent president for the GOP nomination.

“It’s not in my plan to run for president, but I am not ruling it out,” he teased, according to Fox News. “Somebody needs to stand up for traditional Republicanism. Somebody needs to raise that, for nothing else than to give people hope that that decent party will be back. We’ll get through this.”

Those are strong words for a lawmaker who is struggling with his own political career. Flake, who is set to retire after this term, is considered the second-least popular senator according to a detailed January poll by Morning Consult.

Only Sen. Mitch McConnell, another policy maker who is often critical of Trump, had a worse position on the popularity list.- READ MORE

