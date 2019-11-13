Republican Sanford ends presidential run against Trump — 3 weeks after launch!

The Love Gov is out, just two months in.

Disgraced former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford suspended his primary challenge to President Trump during a noon press conference at the New Hampshire Statehouse on Tuesday.

despite no longer filing for the New Hampshire primary due to suspending his presidential campaign, @MarkSanford still stops by NH Secretary of State Bill Gardner’s office pic.twitter.com/u6ZZJ6xYk9 — Amanda Golden (@amandawgolden) November 12, 2019

“I planned of filing here Friday at the Statehouse, but I’m not going to do that. Let me tell you why,” Sanford told reporters. “What I’ve seen and observed – I’ve really been mulling on this the last two weeks or so – is that all of the oxygen is leaving the room in terms of meaningful debate, whether Republican or Democrat but particularly on the Republican side, on what comes next in our country on a whole host of issues.

"In essence, it's pulling all of the oxygen out of the room at least in Republican circles that you cannot have a meaningful debate on what we do about that debt, and deficit. What comes next financially in this country. Instead, it is red versus blue team and a complete debate about are you on that team or the other team, end of story," Sanford said, referring to impeachment efforts.