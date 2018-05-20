Republican Legislators Beg Trump To Be Nicer to Them

As Republican lawmakers head deeper into a midterm season expected to favor Democrat candidates, several are publicly decrying President Donald Trump’s tendency to blame them for the problems in D.C.

Congress has long been one of the many targets of the president’s derision, which has included a series of recent tweets blaming the GOP-controlled House and Senate for gridlock.

As The Hill reported, Trump has specifically complained about the legislative pace on issues relating to the budget and immigration. He also accused lawmakers of taking too long to approve his nominees.

The president has had no apparent qualms about dragging fellow Republicans into the mix regarding the ongoing Department of Justice special counsel probe into his presidential campaign.

Multiple elected Republicans have expressed concern in recent days over the level of opprobrium directed at them from the White House in the midst of a tough election cycle. The attacks are not only often unjustified, they say, but counterproductive if the goal is to maintain Republican control of Congress.

“It would be very helpful with our base if rather than suggesting we weren’t doing anything, that he acknowledged what we are getting done,” said Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. – READ MORE

