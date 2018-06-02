Republican Leaders Lash Out at Google for linking GOP to ‘Nazism’

Furious Republicans pushed for Congress to take action against tech giant Google on Saturday, following multiple reports of a left-leaning slant in its powerful search engine.

“This was disgusting,” House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said. “The bias has to stop.”

He was referring to a Google “knowledge panel” that displayed “Nazism” as the ideology of the California Republican Party. Google’s “knowledge panels” appear for many groups and individuals whenever users search for them.

Red-faced execs scrambled to scrub the reference, which they attributed to “vandalism.” They blamed it all on Wikipedia, saying the online encyclopedia was the source of the “erroneous information.”

“This was not the result of any manual change by anyone at Google,” a company spokesman told Fox News. “We don’t bias our search results toward any political party.”

But a similar case arose Friday, when Google’s “knowledge panel” for a GOP state senator from North Carolina displayed a photo with the word “bigot” written across the bottom of her official picture.

