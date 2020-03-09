Republican lawmakers sound alarm over death of DHS whistleblower Philip Haney: ‘He was murdered’

Two Republican lawmakers — Reps. Louie Gohmert (Texas) and Steve King (Iowa) — are sounding the alarm over the death of Philip Haney, the former Homeland Security official turned whistleblower during the Obama administration.

In little-noticed speeches on the House floor on Feb. 28, both congressmen bucked claims that Haney died by suicide.

“I’m standing on the floor here saying, Madame Speaker, I don’t believe that Phil Haney committed suicide,” King said. “I expect that we’re going to get a thorough investigation. The evidence that is coming to me indicates that he was murdered.”

“Phil often said, ‘I would never commit suicide,'” King explained, adding that he was a good friend of Haney’s.

Meanwhile, Gohmert explained in a lengthy speech that he, too, was good friends with Haney, so much so, in fact, that he and Haney had made a “mutual pact.” – READ MORE

