Politics
Republican lawmakers propose banning all abortions in Ohio
All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican state lawmakers.
The bill would prohibit abortions even in cases of rape, incest or danger to a woman’s life.
Cleveland.com reports the proposal would allow criminal charges against pregnant women seeking abortions and would characterize an “unborn human” as a person under Ohio’s criminal code regarding homicide. – READ MORE
