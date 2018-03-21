Republican lawmakers propose banning all abortions in Ohio

All abortions would be banned in Ohio under a proposal introduced by Republican state lawmakers.

The bill would prohibit abortions even in cases of rape, incest or danger to a woman’s life.

Cleveland.com reports the proposal would allow criminal charges against pregnant women seeking abortions and would characterize an “unborn human” as a person under Ohio’s criminal code regarding homicide. – READ MORE

