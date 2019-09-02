Republican lawmaker makes ominous prediction about IG Horowitz’s FISA abuse report

Republican Judiciary Committee member Rep. Andy Biggs (Ariz.) predicted Sunday an investigation probing potential abuses Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act will end with indictments.

“I anticipate that we’re gonna see some very stark revelations of manipulation of the whole system for political purposes,” Biggs said on Fox News. “When you see that happen, that’s when I think you’re going to see references or referrals for indictments, and I think you’re actually gonna see some indictments.”

Biggs claimed the report would uncover “essentially a coup attempt” against President Donald Trump.

The investigation, led by Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz, has concluded. – READ MORE