Republican Lawmaker ‘Destroys’ Key Part of Trump Impeachment Witness Testimony, Says McCarthy

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday said a fellow Republican lawmaker deconstructed a key part of the latest Trump impeachment inquiry witness testimony in Tuesday’s closed-door session.

“In 90 seconds, we had John Ratcliffe destroy Taylor’s whole argument,” McCarthy said.

The questioning by Ratcliffe, a Texas Republican and member of both the House Intelligence and Judiciary Committees, was an important moment in the hearing, McCarthy claimed.

“We can’t really talk about it,” he said.

Ratcliffe appeared on Fox News after the testimony and said there were new details brought to light, but said nothing “worthy of impeachment.”

McCarthy added House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) is not allowing lawmakers to speak too specifically about the proceedings, in an interview Tuesday on “The Ingraham Angle.”

“Adam Schiff won’t let us talk about what happened,” he said, regarding U.S. diplomat to Ukraine Bill Taylor’s closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill.

