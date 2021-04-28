Republican Doctors Launch Ad Urging Americans To Get Vaccinated

The Republican Doctors Caucus released an ad urging Americans to receive the coronavirus vaccine in order to beat the pandemic and return to a normal life.

The ad was led by Kansas Sen. Roger Marshall, and was posted online Monday. The two-minute spot not only features members reaffirming the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness, but urges Americans to receive it in order to “end the government’s restrictions on our freedoms” and safely worship, congregate and travel with family and friends.

“We, the American people, have an opportunity to achieve peace of mind, and to live life as free as before by choosing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Reps. Greg Murphy of North Carolina and Buddy Carter of Georgia.

“Operation Warp Speed brought us safe and effective vaccines, and all in record time,” said Pennsylvania Rep. John Joyce.

“The process was rigorous and transparent … and resulted in a clear path to the eradication of the pandemic,” Reps. Brian Babbin of Pennsylvania and Andy Harris of Maryland said. “The FDA did not skip any steps.”

While members reaffirmed that Americans had the choice to get the vaccine, they urged that they consult with their local physicians if they had any hesitations, and added that over 90% of health professionals had already been vaccinated.

“I look forward to the freedom that I along with my loved ones will regain once the vast majority of Americans are vaccinated,” said Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso.

The 18-member caucus consists of House and Senate lawmakers who were all former doctors, dentists or medical professionals, and is chaired by Harris and Reps. Brad Wenstrup of Ohio and Michael Burgess of Texas.