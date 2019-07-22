Reps. Cohen, Green vow to keep pursuing articles of impeachment against Trump

While a resolution to introduce articles of impeachment against President Trump was shot down overwhelmingly last week, two House Democrats have said they’re not giving up.

Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, threatened once again to bring up a vote on introducing articles of impeachment against Trump – which would be his fourth effort to do so – while Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said he also planned once again to do so sometime this fall.

“I’ve been thinking about it the whole year, and I’ve annotated the last articles we had that had encompassed everything he had done at the time of their filing, in November of 2017, to include what I think are the most important impeachable actions,” Cohen told The Hill.

He added: “I suspect by sometime in the fall I’ll probably file it, but it depends on his additional, further impeachable behavior, if more is exhibited… I expect it will be.” – READ MORE