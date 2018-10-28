REPORTS SHOW MOST OF MCCASKILL’S LATEST CAMPAIGN CASH HAUL CAME FROM OUT-OF-STATE DONORS

Democratic Missouri Sen. Claire McCaskill raised more campaign cash in California as the midterm elections near than she has in her home state, according to campaign finance records.

McCaskill raised more than $570,000 from California donors for Oct. 1 to Oct. 17, Financial Election Commission records filed Oct. 25 reveal. The report also shows she pulled in $400,789 from Missouri.

McCaskill raised more than 84 percent – or $2,193,639 – of her campaign cash from out-of-state donors. Only 15 percent of the Democratic incumbent’s haul came from Missouri, a Republican-leaning state that voted for President Donald Trump in 2016.

The senator is struggling to keep pace with Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley. He polls 7 points ahead of McCaskill, according to an Oct. 24 internal poll from the GOP campaign.- READ MORE