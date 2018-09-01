Reports: NBC News Covered Up ‘Credible’ Rape Allegation Against Harvey Weinstein

“Three days before Ronan [Farrow] and I were going to head to L.A. to interview a woman with a credible rape allegation against Harvey Weinstein, I was ordered to stop, not to interview this woman,” an NBC News whistleblower told the far-left New York Times. “And to stand down on the story altogether.”

“Farrow was prepared to fly to California to interview a woman who was going to claim in silhouette on camera that Weinstein had raped her,” reports the far-left Daily Beast. “Farrow wanted to publish this interview and what he had already gathered, but network higher-ups said he needed more and would not allow Farrow to use an NBC News crew for the interview[.]”

The NBC News whistleblower is Rich McHugh, a 43-year-old producer who worked closely with Farrow on the Weinstein story. He left his job at NBC’s investigative unit some two weeks ago for an opportunity to work for Al Gore on a climate change documentary.

In order to tell his Weinstein story, Farrow was eventually forced to take his reporting to the New Yorker, where it was published two months later and won a Pulitzer Prize. Farrow felt he had no choice because NBC refused to run the story, kept putting him off, kept telling him the story was not solid enough.

The Daily Beast’s bombshell on NBC News’ alleged internal efforts to kill Ronan Farrow’s expose on Harvey Weinstein is “only the beginning” of their reporting on the network’s misconduct problems, a source told Mediaite.

The mood at NBC News was one of surprise at the Beast’s new report on Farrow, with some relieved it was not the devastating story they expected, one network source said. That optimism might be misplaced: Mediaite learned the Daily Beast has spoken to close to 100 sources at NBC News for a broader report on misconduct at the network that has been in the works for months.

“There’s more to come,” a source with knowledge of the Daily Beast’s reporting told Mediaite after the release of its story on Thursday. “A lot more.”

Mediaite reported earlier this month that the Daily Beast was working on a major investigation into sexual harassment and misconduct at NBC News, that had execs at the network panicked.

On Thursday night, the Daily Beast reported that NBC News' general counsel Susan Weiner had called Farrow and threatened to smear him — after he had left the network and brought his Weinstein investigation to the New Yorker — if he continued to pursue his reporting.