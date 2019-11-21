Reports: FBI Seeking to Interview CIA Ukraine Whistleblower

The FBI has reached out to lawyers representing the whistleblower in the Ukraine investigation in order to interview the anonymous CIA official, according to several reports on Wednesday.

No interview has been scheduled, according to the reports, and the rationale for conducting such an interview remained unclear.

The identity of the CIA officer whose complaints kicked off the investigation into President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine and the ongoing impeachment inquiry has remained under wraps despite claims from several conservative websites and Republican staffers on Capitol Hill that they are aware of his or her identity.

We all know the name of the whistleblower, and we all know that Democrats are playing games by clinging to this fig leaf that we don’t really know, and journos play dumb and it just proves what a dishonest sham this whole thing is and what a total joke mainstream journalism is — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) November 20, 2019

The FBI’s investigation is said to be in the early stages, suggesting that the whistleblower is not himself or herself the one under scrutiny. – READ MORE