Reporters Without Masks Grill Trump About Not Wearing a Mask

Reporters at the White House press briefing on Sunday repeatedly asked President Donald Trump why he chose not to wear a medical mask.

One reporter, who was not wearing a mask, noted the former Vice President Joe Biden said he would start wearing a mask outdoors, and he asked President Trump if he and the White House task force would start wearing masks.

“Are we getting to the point where we might see the members of the coronavirus task force also wear face coverings?” the reporter asked.

Trump said the advisory was voluntary and that he would have no problem with anyone wearing a mask.

Another reporter asked why the first lady recommended that Americans wear masks when they were in public.

“She feels that way,” Trump said.

“I would wear one,” he said. “Would you like me to wear one right now? That would be a little awkward, I guess. But again, I would wear one if I thought it was important.”

A couple of technicians and photographers were spotted wearing masks during the briefing but not the reporters in the briefing room chairs. – READ MORE

