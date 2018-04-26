Politics
Reporters Shout At Sarah Sanders As She Enters The State Dinner With France — She Makes Them Eat Snails
White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders attended the State Dinner with French president Emmanuel Macron last night and was complete class–even when the media tried to get political.
Sanders reportedly joked to the media that she wouldn’t take any questions during the event.
When she entered the event, a reporters shouted questions at her, to which she shot back, “I’m here for fun.” – READ MORE
The Daily Caller