REPORTERS CHASE KELLYANNE DOWN TO ASK ABOUT COLLUSION – CONWAY SHOWS THEM REAL COLLUSION

Reporters asked a series of questions about Russian collusion and the Paul Manafort trial which begins Tuesday.

Conway broke from the gaggle of reporters and spun around to answer the collusion question. Conway then admitted to collusion, saying, “As you know, I did not collude with Russia,” Conway said, “I was colluding with voters in Michigan and Wisconsin.”

Later, during brief WH driveway gaggle, @KellyannePolls admitted to colluding as Trump Campaign manager: "As you know, I did not collude with Russia. I was colluding with voters in Michigan and Wisconsin." pic.twitter.com/aVYHaDYx6N — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 31, 2018

Michigan and Wisconsin are two states which Trump won and Hillary Clinton famously refused to campaign in near the end of the election. – READ MORE

During the interview at Turning Point USA’s High School Leadership Summit, Fox News host Jesse Watters told Conway, “Democrats have gone so far left they’re into socialism now.”

Conway called Ocasio-Cortez a “good-looking Bernie Sanders” before saying she doesn’t “mind it at all” that socialists have taken over the Democratic Party since the extremist political views are out of touch with the American electorate.

Conway called Ocasio-Cortez “the new face of the socialist left” and said Democrats are now having buyer’s remorse over giving her such a platform after exhibiting a bungled mastery of economics and diplomacy.

“If they cancel her, we can call them sexist and racist for doing so,” Conway said of Democrats who are hesitant about Ocasio-Cortez’s meteoric rise.- READ MORE

Campus Reform’s Cabot Phillips took to the streets of New York’s 14th Congressional District to see if the young voters who support her Democratic Socialist vision for America have any ideas about how to actually pay for “all that free stuff” — including “Medicare for all,” guaranteed jobs for every American, “housing as a human right,” and free college and trade school for all (see more on her platform below).

After getting enthusiastic endorsement of Ocasio-Cortez and Democratic Socialism from all the interviewees, Phillips asked them how they thought America would pay for all of the free stuff she’s promising.

“Oh god. I mean…,” said one woman. “Us,” said her male friend. “Us, I guess,” she agreed.- READ MORE

