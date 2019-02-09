Reporter Joe Concha Says Ocasio-Cortez Contradicted Herself On Green New Deal

Media reporter for The Hill Joe Concha said Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez contradicted herself with her “Green New Deal” and called it the most “mockable” plan in modern political history.

“Here you have a document, a proposal that is easily the most mockable, I’ll create a word here, the most easy to ridicule proposal that we have seen come out of any government official in modern politics” Concha said on “Fox & Friends” Friday.

Concha said media outlets have let Ocasio-Cortez get away with contradicting herself and specifically criticized MSNBC, CNN and “Meet The Press” host Chuck Todd.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to NPR yesterday: Question, ‘this proposal requires massive government intervention, doesn’t it?’ She answers, ‘it does. I have no problem saying that.’ Later that day, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to MSNBC Chuck Todd: ‘one way that the right does try to mischaracterize what we are doing as if it’s some kind of massive government takeover.’ In other words, she’s contradicting herself in real-time and Todd didn’t challenge her on it whatsoever,” he said.

Concha also called out late night comics for ignoring the deal and said shows like “Saturday Night Live” only preach liberal talking points.

“If you’re Colbert, you’re Kimmel, you’re Seth Meyers, this is some pretty easy material to work with, right? And instead last night you didn’t really hear anything about it at all,” he said. “I’m certain that ‘Saturday night live’ is not creating an Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez character at this point because here’s what they’re afraid of, Brian, that their audiences live in safe spaces. They like to be provided comfort food.”

“She’s very good on Twitter, right? She’s snarky and she knows how to respond to people. Once you put her in an interview or once you actually have to have her propose something with something resembling details then suddenly the whole thing falls apart … No one’s going to criticize her whether it be on MSNBC or CNN or any of the night talk shows because she’s so hot right now, in terms of she’s the ‘it’ interview, that they don’t want to alienate their audiences by criticizing her in any meaningful way,” Concha concluded.

