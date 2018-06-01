Reporter Jim Acosta Had No Problem With Obama Meeting Celeb — Does a 180 on Trump’s Meeting With Kim K

CNN’s Jim Acosta is facing criticism for bashing President Donald Trump’s Wednesday meeting on prison reform with Kim Kardashian West after he praised John Legend’s activism in 2015 and never took issue with former President Barack Obama’s meeting with celebrities.

“Forget about the fact that Kim Kardashian is here at the White House today and what planet that is anything resembling normal because it’s not,” Acosta started off his tangent.

“She shouldn’t be here, talking about prison reform, it’s very nice that she is here, but that’s not a serious thing to have happened here at the White House,” he slammed her efforts to secure clemency for a first-time, non-violent drug offender serving a life sentence.

Acosta faced backlash online, with critics calling out his hypocrisy and pointing to his past silence on former President Obama’s meetings with the likes of Jay-Z, Beyonce, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bradley Cooper, Rihanna, and Zach Galifianakis.- READ MORE

