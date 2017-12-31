Reporter Incurs the Wrath of James Mattis When He Asks if He’s ‘OK’ With Civilian Casualties

On Friday, Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited with members of the press and answered a range of questions before the end of the year. When the topic of civilian casualties came up, Mattis wanted to make it clear that he takes the issue very seriously.

1: #SecDef spent almost an hour w/ the Pentagon Press before new year. Stories TK, but some takeaways: 1.) Look for more general purpose forces to be trained/used for roles that have drained SF 2.) W/ transgender, he would not single out or issue specific welcome (more) 1/of many — Tara Copp (@TaraCopp) December 29, 2017

The Washington Post reports Mattis said “it’s a tragedy every time” a civilian is killed during military operations. He noted the U.S. uses a high standard when it comes to avoiding civilian deaths.

Then a reporter asked if he was “OK” with civilians being killed. Mattis showed he was not having it. “I’m never OK with any civilian casualty. Don’t screw with me on this.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *