Reporter Incurs the Wrath of James Mattis When He Asks if He’s ‘OK’ With Civilian Casualties

On Friday, Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited with members of the press and answered a range of questions before the end of the year. When the topic of civilian casualties came up, Mattis wanted to make it clear that he takes the issue very seriously.

The Washington Post reports Mattis said “it’s a tragedy every time” a civilian is killed during military operations. He noted the U.S. uses a high standard when it comes to avoiding civilian deaths.

Then a reporter asked if he was “OK” with civilians being killed. Mattis showed he was not having it. “I’m never OK with any civilian casualty. Don’t screw with me on this.” – READ MORE

Reporter Incurs the Wrath of James Mattis When He Asks if He's 'OK' With Civilian Casualties

