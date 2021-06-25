Reporter gets lab to test Subway tuna sandwiches. The lab found no identifiable tuna DNA.

Fast-food sandwich chain Subway is currently facing a class-action lawsuit over the contents of the tuna product the company offers its customers.

A weekend New York Times report took a look at what goes into the eatery’s tuna offerings — and even had some sandwiches tested by a lab. The Times said the lab found no identifiable tuna DNA in the tuna sandwiches the paper had tested.

For the report, Times reporter Julia Carmel purchased 60 inches of Subway tuna sandwiches from three different franchises across Los Angeles.

Carmel noted that she removed the tuna from the sandwiches, froze it, and then paid $500 for analysis from a third-party commercial food testing lab to conduct a PCR test to determine the composition of the food. The lab, she said, was “already wary about the challenges of identifying a fish that’s been cooked at least once, mixed with mayo, frozen and shipped across the country,” but agreed to the testing regardless.

The lab — its identity not disclosed — tested the fish over a period of 30 days and determined that “no amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample,” and thus the lab did not obtain any “amplification products from the DNA.”

“Therefore,” the lab concluded in its findings, “we cannot identify the species.” – READ MORE

