Reporter Faces the Wrath of Nikki Haley After Asking if She Mistreats Palestinians

If you’re a reporter and have to ask U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley a question, make sure it’s not a stupid question. If you do ask a stupid question, then may the odds be ever in your favor.

One Arab reporter learned that lesson firsthand.

It all started when said reporter opened his question to Haley about the Palestinian people. “You are so strong when it comes to the freedom and dignity of the Iranian people but you have a different meaning of freedom and dignity when it comes to the Palestinian people, who’ve been brutalized for over 50 years of occupation,” he began.

“What made you believe that you are on the right side of history, when you stood alone in the Security Council against 14 members and 128 countries….what made you believe that you are on the right side of history?” he continued.

Wrong question. Nikki Haley didn’t flinch and fired back an epic response.

“I stood proudly, even if I was the only hand in the Security Council to fight for the will of the people of the United States,” she said. “They wanted to see the embassy moved to Jerusalem and we follow through with that.” – READ MORE

