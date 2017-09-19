REPORT: Without Donald Trump, Twitter Would Be Nearly Worthless

FOLLOW US!



Celebrities and news figures complain endlessly about President Donald Trump’s Twitter account. There’s even a lawsuit pending, accusing the White House of violating Twitter users’ Constitutional rights every time Trump pushes the “block button.”

So why won’t Twitter do anything about the President’s twitchy Twitter finger? Well, it turns out that, without Trump, Twitter is nearly valueless. Booting him off the network would cause the already cash-strapped social media company to lose a whopping $2 billion in valuation — a fifth of what it’s worth.

According to business analysts at Monness Crespi Hardt & Co., who released an assessment of Twitter this week, Twitter has a dearth of “monetizable users” — that is, an audience Twitter can sell ads to. If people leave Twitter, advertising revenue drops, and the company can’t turn a profit (not that it is, currently, anyway). – READ MORE