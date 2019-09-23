Report: White House Whistleblower Didn’t Have Direct Knowledge of Trump Communications

The anonymous whistleblower who claimed that President Donald Trump pressured the Ukraine’s head of state to investigate Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden didn’t have direct knowledge of what was said, according to a new report.

CNN‘s Stephen Collinson reported Friday that the whistleblower “didn’t have direct knowledge of the communications,” citing an official briefed on the matter:

Instead, the whistleblower’s concerns came in part from learning information that was not obtained during the course of their work, and those details have played a role in the administration’s determination that the complaint didn’t fit the reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law, the official said.

CNN buried the revelation 22 paragraphs into the article titled, “New revelations deepen scandal over Trump whistleblower complaint.”

The new revelation complicates the accusations against the president, which first surfaced in the Wall Street Journal this week.

The newspaper reported that an anonymous whistleblower claimed President Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with Rudy Giuliani to look into Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukraine during a phone call in July. – READ MORE