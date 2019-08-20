Report: White House Considering Payroll Tax Cut to Boost Economy

White House officials are mulling a temporary payroll tax cut as a way to ward off an economic slowdown, according to the Washington Post.

The economy has slowed since the first-quarter pace of 3.1 percent and now appears to be on track for growth of around two percent for the year. Fears of a recession, however, have been rising, with economists now saying that there is about a 35 percent chance the economy contracts next year. The yield curve briefly inverted last week, often a signal that a recession looms.

According to the Washington Post, the talks are in their early stages. A cut to payroll taxes would have to be approved by Congress and could not be done by the White House alone.

Americans employed by businesses pay a 6.2 percent "payroll tax" on their earnings, with their employers paying the same amount. Self-employed Americans pay a 12.4 percent tax. That tax is levied to finance Social Security. Americans also pay a Medicare payroll tax of 1.45 for employees and 1.45 for employers.