Report: Wallace Earns ‘Circus Clown’ Status By Declaring Impeachment Debacle was ‘Damaging’ To Trump

“Fox News Sunday” anchor Chris Wallace called the testimony to the House Intelligence Committee of William Taylor, the top U.S. diplomat to Ukraine, “very damaging to President Trump” during impeachment hearings analysis early Wednesday afternoon.

Taylor testified around Trump’s urging of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden as the first witness chosen by House Democrats to testify.

“I think that William Taylor was a very impressive witness and was very damaging to the president,” Wallace said, while cautioning that questioning by GOP House members may change his initial perspective.

“He took very copious notes at almost every conversation — when he put quotes in his opening statement, he said those were direct quotes from what was said. It also doesn’t hurt that he has a voice like Edward R. Murrow,” Wallace added.

“He is a pretty impressive presence up there. And, I think, very nonpolitical,” Wallace noted. “He went out of his way to talk about what he knew, what he was specifically testament to. The only thing he talked about was a strong feeling that it was in the U.S. national security interest to support Ukraine in the fight against Russia. But he certainly wasn’t taking any partisan position.” – READ MORE