Report: W.H.O. Chief Tedros Could Face Genocide Charges

The head of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus faces a call for prosecution over his alleged involvement in directing security forces in his Ethiopian homeland.

The Times of London reports an American economist nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, David Steinman, accused the 55-year-old career bureaucrat of being one of three officials in control of the Ethiopian security services from 2013 to 2015.

Tedros was the country’s health minister from 2005 to 2012 and its foreign minister until 2016, when his communist Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) was the main member of the ruling coalition.

Analysts, reportedly including American government officials, have listed the TPLF in the Global Terrorism Database.

The Times says Steinman, an economist and campaigner nominated for the peace prize last year, lodged the complaint at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

He alleged Tedros “was a crucial decision maker in relation to security service actions that included killing, arbitrarily detaining and torturing Ethiopians.”– READ MORE

