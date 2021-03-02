Report: Under Armour Forced White Employees to Undergo ‘Antiracist’ Reeducation Program

Under Armour appears to be the next big corporation found to be forcing employees to undergo anti-white training sessions, a report says.

According to the Outkick, a whistleblower is reporting that the sportswear giant has mandated that employees take a so-called “anti-racism” course entitled “Above the Surface: Dominant White Progressive Narratives” that urges white employees to examine how they might be racist.

Under Armour “forced its white employees to participate in a training program that asked them to consider ways in which they might be racist.”

The course’s moderator even reportedly asked white employees how many “virtually all-white” funerals they had attended during their lives, insisting that not going to a minority funeral may prove the employee is racist. After asking that question, the moderator quickly interrupted, saying that she didn’t want to give whites time to think of their answer. She then told white employees that the question “should be something that you are thinking about if you are white for the rest of your life.”

In another part of the training, whites are told that saying “I was taught to treat everyone the same” is also racist.- READ MORE

