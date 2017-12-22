Report: U.S. Military Training for Ground Invasion to Capture North Korean Nukes

U.S. military forces reportedly began training for a mission involving a ground invasion of North Korea, with the objective of deactivating all their nuclear weapons.

According to military sources who spoke to South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency, hundreds of U.S. and South Korean soldiers conducted an exercise dubbed “Warrior Strike,” preparing them to “infiltrate North Korea and remove weapons of mass destruction in case of conflict.”

Photos published on the unit’s Facebook page show armed soldiers training with night vision equipment, gas masks, helicopters and expensive weaponry.

“On December 15, 2017, Bravo Company, 1-5 CAV converged on a subterranean tunnel for training,” a description of the post reads. “Check out these photos and stay tuned for more coverage of BlackJack soldiers in action.”

The exercises concur with a recent analysis by the Pentagon that determined a ground invasion of North Korea would be the “only way” to fully disarm the country of its nuclear arsenal. – READ MORE

