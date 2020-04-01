Report: U.S. Intelligence Concludes China Is Lying About Coronavirus

A U.S. intelligence report concluded that China lied about the impact of the coronavirus within its borders, under-reporting total case numbers and deaths in public figures, according to Bloomberg News.

China today claims to have roughly 82,000 confirmed cases and 3,300 deaths, but skeptics have long doubted the veracity of those figures, citing accounts from Chinese crematoriums that are processing thousands of urns with coronavirus remains every day. The classified report, which Bloomberg said was submitted to the White House, found that China’s coronavirus figures are “intentionally incomplete,” corroborating circumstantial evidence that China falsified its figures.

“A *single mortuary* in Wuhan reportedly ordered more urns in two days than the Chinese Communist Party has reported total deaths in the whole country,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R., Ark.) tweeted on Sunday. “I’m sure you’re shocked by evidence of Chinese lies.”

Beijing has reported a steady drop in new COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks, painting a rosy picture while the rest of the world struggles to fight the pandemic. However, China’s official count changes by the day as the Chinese Communist Party routinely shifts the standards for who is included in the statistics. For instance, the country started to release its daily tally of new asymptomatic patients starting Wednesday, after the public expressed concerns that asymptomatic carriers might unwittingly transmit the disease. – READ MORE

