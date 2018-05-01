Report: U.S. Confirmed Iran Nuclear Files Seized by Israel as ‘Authentic’

U.s. Intelligence Reportedly Confirmed That Tens Of Thousands Of Files Seized By Israel From Iran That, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Said Monday, Document Iran’s Covert Nuclear Weapons Program Are “authentic.”

Netanyahu used a televised address Monday to revealed that Israel had obtained hundreds of thousands of Iranian files from a “dilapidated” compound where the regime had allegedly hid its nuclear weapons research archive.

The files, Netanyahu said, showed that Iran had lied to the world about its covert work on developing nuclear weapons, including designs for a nuclear bomb, research on nuclear warheads, and development of testing sites.

It was unclear if U.S. intelligence had verified the substance of the allegations made by Netanyahu on the basis of the files. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1