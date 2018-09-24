Report: Trump Won’t Fire Rod Rosenstein Over ’25th Amendment’ Report

President Donald Trump Has No Plans To Fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Following Reports That The Second Highest-ranking Justice Department Official Considered Secretly Recording The President As Part Of An Effort To Recruit Cabinet Members To Invoke The 25th Amendment, According Towashington Post National Political Reporter Robert Costa.

According to Costa, President Trump has affirmed to “several” associates in the past 36-hours that he will not terminate Rosenstein, citing suspicions of former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s involvement in the matter.

POTUS has told several people on Fri. and Sat. that he's not going to fire the deputy AG and is suspicious of anything that even tangentially involves McCabe, according to three advisers familiar with the ongoing discussions… — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 22, 2018

The New York Times on Friday reported Rosenstein and multiple FBI officials met one week after FBI Director James Comey was fired, in which he is said to have suggested secretly recording President Trump at the White House “to expose the chaos consuming the administration.” During the tense gathering, Rosenstein elected to wear a wire, and to the surprise of those present, was reportedly asked if the offer was sincere. The top Justice Department official assured them the task was feasible, because White House security made a habit of not checking his cell phone when entering the premises. – READ MORE

Radio Host Mark Levin Warned Fellow Conservatives On Friday Evening That They Should Not Rush To Conclusions About The New York Times‘ Latest Story Alleging That Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Had Plotted Against President Donald Trump.

He warned that Trump’s enemies might be trying to goad him into firing Rosenstein before the midterm elections by leaking information from memoranda created by former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired in March for lying.

Levin suggested that McCabe, or Mueller — or Mueller’s deputy, Andrew Weismann — had clear motives to leak the claims about Rosenstein to the Times — claims that were tellingly absent from Lisa Page’s contemporaneous notes about the meetings.

“They have absolutely nothing on the President of the United States. They are trying to push their agenda. They are there for one reason and one reason only — to write the report in hopes of impeaching the president with a Democrat Congress,” Levin said.

“The Special Counsel’s office … would like nothing more than the President of the United States to fire Rosenstein to claim that he is truly obstructing an investigation, trying to influence their investigation, and then write it up as, effectively, as in Watergate, a ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ of sorts.

“In other words, it’s a setup of the president,” Levin concluded, adding: “The president must not fire Rosenstein, certainly not prior to the midterm election. That’s what they want.” – READ MORE