Report: Trump Tells Macron the U.S. Will Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal

President Trump told President Emmanuel Macron of France on Tuesday morning that he plans to announce the withdrawal of the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, according to a person briefed on the conversation.

The United States is preparing to reinstate all sanctions it had waived as part of the nuclear accord — and impose additional economic penalties as well, the person said.

Mr. Trump is planning to formally announce his decision at 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the White House. – READ MORE

