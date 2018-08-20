Report: Trump said one-state solution would mean future Israeli PM would be named Mohammed

President Trump suggested half-jokingly to King Abdullah II of Jordan in a meeting earlier this year that if a one-state solution solves the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, it could mean the prime minister of Israel will one day be named “Mohammed,” Axios reported Sunday.

The news outlet cited several sources briefed on the June 25 meeting between Trump and Abdullah at the White House. Abdullah reportedly relayed details of his talk with Trump to French leaders earlier this month.

French diplomats told Axios that Abdullah warned Trump that a one-state solution could cause Israel to “lose its Jewish character.”

Trump replied, in agreement, that a one-state solution could mean that “the prime minister of Israel in a few years will be called Mohammed,” the French diplomats told Axios. The president reportedly made the comment somewhat sarcastically.- READ MORE

On Friday, members of Hamas opened fire on IDF soldiers on the border; 20-year-old Givati Brigade Staff Sergeant Aviv Levi was murdered. Israel reacted by bombing 60 different Hamas terror targets. Then, on Saturday, members of Hamas breached the Israeli border fence, prompting the IDF to shell a Hamas observation post.

But on Saturday, CNN International reported, “Israel says one of its tanks targeted a Hamas military post in Gaza Saturday in retaliation for a border fence breach, one day after violence that left four Palestinians, including three Hamas militants, and an Israeli soldier dead.” There was no mention that the entire series of events had been precipitated by the murder of Levi.

Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Emmanuel Nahshon tweeted:

No @cnni !!! You got it wrong and not for the first time – an Israeli soldier was killed by #Hamas and #IDF retaliated, protecting its country and citizens against murderous terrorists. By misrepresenting the facts you manipulate against #Israel! @cnni- STOP YOUR MANIPULATION ! – READ MORE