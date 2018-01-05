Report: Trump Org Gave Mueller A Slew Of Documents, Some Regarding An Alleged Dossier Source

The Trump Organization has given Special Counsel Robert Mueller and Congress a slew of emails and documents about meetings involving the real estate companies’ executives, according to CNN.

And some of those records pertain to a Belarusian-American businessman who is said to be a major source for the infamous Steele dossier.

CNN reports that sometime last year, the Trump Organization, the Trump family’s real estate company, provided records dated from June 2015 through Jan. 2017.

According to CNN, the records are for “the activities of the company’s executives as well as meetings and events, including emails and calendar entries, mostly connected to campaign-related matters.” – READ MORE

