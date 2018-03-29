Report: Trump Inquired About Making Labor Secretary His New Attorney General

President Donald Trump allegedly asked an aide if Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta could be a good replacement for current Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a report from The Washington Post.

The question arose after President Trump watched Acosta give an interview on “Fox & Friends” one morning, the Post said.

The president has been publicly critical of Sessions since the attorney general first announced he would recuse himself from any investigations into possible collusion between the Trump 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin last year.

Trump reportedly said that he wants to fire Sessions and has even said he would never have nominated him for the position of attorney general if he knew Sessions would recuse himself from the Russia probe. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1