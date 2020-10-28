Report: Trump Administration To Announce Medicare, Medicaid Will Cover Eventual COVID-19 Vaccine

The Trump administration is expected to announce that the eventual coronavirus vaccine will be covered by Medicare and Medicaid, Politico reported late Monday.
The administration is expected to change a rule that previously prevented Medicare and Medicaid from covering vaccines that received emergency use authorization from the FDA. The official announcement is expected from the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Tuesday or Wednesday, according to Politico.
The planned rule change is also expected to allow for Medicaid patients to receive more expansive coverage for COVID-19 related issues, one administration official said.
Over one-third of Americans receive their health care coverage through Medicare or Medicaid, according to CMS. CMS did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.
CMS Administrator Seema Verma floated the potential for the announcement earlier in October, saying that “it was very clear that Congress wants to make sure that Medicare beneficiaries have this vaccine and that there isn’t any cost-sharing.”
“Stay tuned, you’ll see more from the agency on this very shortly,” she added.
The expected announcement follows a deal between the Trump administration, CVS and Walgreens to provide coronavirus vaccines with no out of pocket costs to seniors and certain health care workers.
