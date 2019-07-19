REPORT: Trump Administration Has Reunited 95% Of Migrant Children With Their Families Or Sponsors

The report, from Republicans on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, looked at data produced by the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services and found that 95% of children who had been discharged from HHS custody had been “reunified with an individual sponsor or released to a parent.”

The data provided had identified 2,648 children who were believed to have been separated at the southern border. The committee only had data from HHS on 1,619 of those children, but found that 99% had been discharged from HHS custody.

“Of the 1,603 discharged children, 1,546 children—or 95 percent—were either reunified with an individual sponsor or released to a parent. Specifically, 1,061 children were released to a parent and 485 children were reunified with an individual sponsor,” the report found.

The remaining 73 children who were discharged but not reunited have also been accounted for. Sixteen are being cared for by HHS’s Office of Refugee Resettlement (which determined four of the 16 hadn’t been separated from a parent), 21 had sought a voluntary departure and went back to his or her home country, 20 turned 18 while in custody and could no longer be held by ORR, eight were sent to another migrant program, six went to a DHS family shelter, one was granted immigration relief, and that last child was a runaway. – READ MORE