Report: Trump Administration Cuts ‘Stabilization’ Funding in Parts of Syria

President Donald Trump’s administration will withdraw funding for aid programs in northwestern Syria, according to reports from administration officials.

The funding cuts will apply to the State Department’s “stabilization” programs in northwestern Syria, CBS News reported, citing administration officials.

The programs include countering violent extremism, supporting independent media, as well as strengthening local civic and government institutions.

At Trump’s request, the State Department has been reviewing areas in Syria where the U.S. can scale back its financial commitments while focusing its efforts on areas liberated from the Islamic State.

As the programs in northwestern Syria are phased out in the coming months, the money will be shifted to help support the mission against the Islamic State in northeast Syria. – READ MORE

