Report: Trey Gowdy Joins Trump’s Legal Team to Fight Impeachment

Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) has reportedly signed on to serve as outside counsel to President Donald Trump as part of his efforts to fight the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

An unnamed administration official confirmed the move to the Associated Press on Tuesday evening.

Gowdy, who retired from Congress last year, represented South Carolina’s 4th Congressional District for eight years.

The former lawmaker served as House Oversight Committee chairman and oversaw the investigation into former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and the events surrounding the 2012 terror attack in Benghazi, Libya. Since leaving Washington, D.C., Gowdy joined the law firm Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough and signed on as a Fox News Channel contributor.

The development came after the White House sent a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) confirming it will not cooperate with the impeachment probe, branding it “illegitimate” and “unconstitutional.” – READ MORE