Report: Tough Gun Laws Did Not Improve School Safety in Los Angeles

A Blue Ribbon Panel on School Safety, organized by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, cautioned that Los Angeles schools may not be meeting adequate safety measures, even though the city and state of California has tough gun laws, according to a report released Monday.

The panel was concerned that the Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) struggled to meet safety measures due to not receiving enough funds to provide quality mental health services to students. California ranked the lowest in the amount of spending put toward each student, according to the report.

Other problems pointed out in the report included inconsistent school safety measures and inefficient collaboration between schools and public organizations.

The panel came up with 33 recommendations after holding several town hall meetings between April and June.

One recommendation was having single, secure entrances for each school as over 200 schools did not have secure and controllable entrances, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Another recommendation was not only hiring more mental health professionals, but also requiring schools to enforce social-emotional and pro-social programs for K-12 students. Twenty-six percent of the 8,000 students screened were at high risk for traumatic stress, the report found. – READ MORE

While Speaking With Fellow Senate Democrats Against 3d Printed Guns, Sen. Ed Markey (D-ma) Described 3d Printer Cartridges As Being “as Deadly As A Gun Cartridge.”

Markey referenced firearms without serial numbers — calling them “untraceable firearms” — then referenced “purely plastic firearms,” which he described as “firearms … [that] will pass through metal detectors without a blip, a buzz, or a bell that it is going on.”

“We now live in a world where a 3D printer cartridge has become as deadly as a gun cartridge,” @SenMarkey. “It’s the ultimate gun loophole. Why buy them if you can print them at home instead?” #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/5ejpad2nyE — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 31, 2018

He said the “online availability of downloadable firearms is a public safety crisis.”- READ MORE

