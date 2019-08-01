Report: The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Actually Makes More than the Men’s Team

An open letter from the president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, reveals information that turns the “equal pay” debate on its head. According to the report, not only has the women’s team been paid more than the men, but they’ve been paid more while losing millions of dollars in the process.

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro released a letter on Monday stating his organization’s position that the U.S. Women’s National Team is not underpaid despite the cacophony from those braying for “equal pay” for the women.

“Over the past decade, U.S. Soccer paid our Women’s National Team more than our Men’s National Team,” Cordeiro said in his letter. “From 2010 through 2018, U.S. Soccer paid our women $34.1 million in salaries and game bonuses, and we paid our men $26.4 million — not counting the significant additional value of various benefits that our women’s players receive but which our men do not.”

“From 2009 through 2019 — a timeframe that includes two Women’s World Cup championships — the Women’s National Team has earned gross revenue of $101.3 million over 238 games, for an average of $425,446 per game,” the soccer chief added, “and the Men’s National Team has earned gross revenue of $185.7 million over 191 games, for an average of $972,147 per game.” – READ MORE