Report: ‘The Squad’ Spent Thousands On Private Security While Demanding Police Be Defunded

The group of female, progressive federal legislators nicknamed “The Squad” spent tens of thousands of dollars on private security and “security services” in the first quarter of 2021 while publicly supporting a push to “defund the police” over concerns of institutionalized racism, according to a new report from the Daily Caller, based on FEC documents filed by four “Squad” members.

“FEC reports show Democrats New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Missouri Rep. Cori Bush each spent thousands of dollars on their own security,” the Daily Caller reported. “The payments were described in the FEC filings as either ‘security’ or ‘security services.’”

The legislators are believed to have spent nearly $70,000 for private security all the while demanding that police be “defunded” and that tax dollars meant for law enforcement be rerouted to community welfare organizations and police duties be reassigned to social workers, leaving communities unprotected.

“Individually, AOC spent $24,279.13 on ‘security’ on January 25, 2021, and $3,986.60 on ‘security services’ on January 19, 2021, and $849.22 on ‘security services’ on February 2. On February 25, she spent on 24&7 Security & Investigation, Inc., and the details read ‘security detail in Houston,’” per the International Business Times, citing the Daily Caller’s research.

Ilhan Omar “spent $3,103.61 for her personal security,” according to her quarterly expenditure report. Ayanna Pressley spent $4,186.75. Cori Bush spent $30,000 all on her own.

Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) also a member of “The Squad” who routinely accuses police of being killers, is alleged to have spent “thousands.” – READ MORE

